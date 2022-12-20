On December 19, 2022, Honda Motors Europe announced that its Honda Smartphone Voice Control system is now compatible with iOS smartphones. Originally, it was only available for Android phones, but now it is available for phones using either Android 8.0 and above or iOS14 or above for riders across Europe and the U.K.

Riders who want to make use of this system will have to first download the free Honda RoadSync app, either from the Play store or the App store. Once installed, the app will allow you to sync up your most important smartphone functions with a selection of current Honda motorbike models.

This includes navigation, calls, messaging, music, and weather—all easily accessible via voice commands, or the four-way toggle switch on your handlebars. Bikes with TFT displays may also offer additional information related to this functionality on the display. In any case, your phone never has to leave your pocket.

It’s worth noting here that the iOS version of this connectivity comes with certain limitations. While RoadSync will work with Bluetooth headsets that riders may have mounted to their helmets, the iOS version will apparently only work with “supported headsets.” Additionally, iOS only offers limited message functionality. Finally, if you want to listen to music, apparently the iOS version only supports Apple Music—so if you want to stream from Pandora, Spotify, or anything else, you’re out of luck unless you also have an Android phone.

Current Honda motorbike models that support RoadSync connectivity with Honda Smarpthone Voice Control are as follows:

If you’re riding any of the above bikes in the following countries, you should be able to use Honda’s Smartphone Voice Control system with the RoadSync app as a hands-free option:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

France

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Liechtenstein

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Spain

Switzerland

United Kingdom

When connected, if your bike has a TFT display, turn-by-turn navigation directions will be spoken aloud in your headset (if you’re wearing one), as well as displayed on your dash. You can also save up to five favorite place presets or points of interest.

For phone contacts, you can save up to five frequent contacts, as well. Five is apparently a magic number for Honda, as that’s also the number of default quick text messages this system comes with, and which you can change to your own quick message text as you like. Incidentally, Honda’s RoadSync system supports not only text messages, but also other supported messaging apps including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and LINE.

Finally, when checking the weather and using navigation at the same time, RoadSync functionality will let you check weather both at your start point and at your destination. Yes, of course you could do all that and more if you just took your phone out and tapped around, but being able to do it all hands-free is definitely preferable while you’re riding.