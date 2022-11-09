EICMA 2022: Honda Introduces Updates To Forza 125 And 350 Scooters

At EICMA 2022, Honda has just announced updates to its flagship scooter range for the European market. The Forza scooter lineup is loved by many thanks to its impressive performance, practicality, and tech features, and for the 2023 model, both the Forza 350 and Forza 125 have been given a refresh for the European market. Let's take a look at the updates in greater detail.

To start with, the Forza 350 retains its 330cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that churns out 28.8 horsepower and 22 ft-lbs of torque. However, a lot has been updated to elevate the riding experience offered by the Forza. Model updates include a redesigned digital instrument cluster that now features Bluetooth smartphone integration allowing riders to connect to features such as Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC), which is now compatible with all iOS and Android devices.

Apart from tech updates, the engine features Honda's proprietary enhanced Smart Power+ (eSP+) technology, as well as Honda Selectable Torque Control, also known as traction control. Other updates geared towards long distance touring comfort include an electronically adjustable windscreen and a USB Type-C charging socket. Of course, the scooter continues to feature ample under-seat storage capable of storing two full-face helmets. Other amenities include full LED lighting and Smart Key operation.

Moving on to the beginner-focused segment, Honda has also bestowed numerous updates to the Forza 125, a leading player in the entry-level commuter scooter segment. For the 2023 model year, the scoter gets refreshed styling, and just like its bigger sibling, a redesigned instrument cluster. On top of that, Honda is introducing a new Special Edition version for the 2023 model year. Standard specifications on the 2023 Honda Forza 125 include an electronically adjustable windscreen, USB Type-C charging port, and storage space for two full-face helmets under the seat.

From a performance standpoint, we're looking at a 125cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine that produces 14.3 horsepower and 8.6 ft-lbs of torque. The Forza 125 features Honda's standard safety features including HSTC and front and rear disc brakes equipped with ABS as standard. Just like the 350, the Forza 125 gets full LED lighting and Smart Key operation.

