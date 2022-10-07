Honda Releases Redesigned Forza 350 Maxi-Scooter In Thailand

As much as we love Honda for its performance-oriented machines such as the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the Africa-Twin, the Japanese motorbike manufacturer has made it to the top of the industry largely thanks to its small-displacement commuters that account for the majority of its sales. In Asia, models like the ADV 150 and PCX 160 are very popular. Moving up the ladder, the Forza 350 maxi-scoot presents itself with incredible value, too.

With that, Honda has just launched the updated Forza 350 maxi-scooter in Thailand. The redesigned Forza 350 stands out from the rest of Honda's portfolio of commuter scooters thanks to its innovative features. The Forza 350 is equipped with creature comforts that are meant to make long distance journeys as comfortable as possible. It was built to compete against models like the Yamaha XMAX and Kymco Xciting model range.

Performance-wise, we find Honda’s ever-reliable 330cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine in the Forza 350. It employs Honda’s eSP+ four-valve cylinder head. Although claimed horsepower and torque figures aren’t provided, we can expect around 29 horsepower and 22 ft-lbs of torque from this thumper. Complementing the modern engine is a suite of electronic rider aids such as Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC), which is really just a fancy way of saying traction control, as well as dual-channel ABS. The scooter also has an emergency braking warning that flashes the hazard lights during heavy braking.

The Honda Forza 350 has twin LED headlights and taillights that have been significantly updated and given a sharper look. A brand-new instrument cluster with an integrated Honda Smartphone Voice Control System treats the rider with a wealth of information. By pushing a button on the handlebars, the rider can operate a variety of functions with their voice without interfering with their ability to drive. The Honda RoadSync smartphone app incorporates the voice command technology, and is designed to pair seamlessly with the scooter's large instrument cluster.

Gallery: Honda Releases Redesigned Forza 350 Maxi-Scooter In Thailand

Other creature comforts include an electronic windscreen that can be adjusted in height up to 150 millimeters. Of course, standard maxi-scooter amenities are present here, too, such as Honda Smart Key system, a USB charger, and voluminous under-seat storage. As for pricing, the new Honda Forza 350 retails for 179,000 Baht (approximately $4,807 USD) for the standard version, and 181,000 Baht, or around $4,861 USD, for the top-range RoadSync variant.