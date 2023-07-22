For the 2024 model year of the Honda Forza 750, the touring scooter will get a few new colors to call its own. No word yet on the final price, but 2024 is shaping up to be quite the colorful year for this model in Big H’s stable.

The Forza 750 got a minor update in 2022, but Honda is fielding yet another minor change to the Forza in the form of colors for the biggest Forza in the stable. The big touring scooter will come with Matte Jeans Blue Metallic, Candy Chromosphere Red, and a “special edition” Matte Black Metallic with gold wheels that join the Iridium Gray Metallic as part of the lineup from Honda.

No mechanical touchups were made to the scooter. It’s still running a 745cc parallel-twin motor that is mated to a dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The Forza makes up to 58.6 horses, and it produces about 50 foot-pounds of torque (69 Newton meters). Apart from that, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), or simply traction control, comes standard with the model. Apart from that, the scooter also finds itself with the same innards as the Honda X-ADV 750, the likes of which also received a “new color” announcement for 2024.

Gallery: 2024 Honda Forza 750 New Colors

The Iridium Gray Metallic remains largely unchanged, though the color scheme will get a slight update in the form of a graphite shade for the previously black-colored parts in the previous model year.

We’ll be looking at the same chassis for this 2024 edition of the Forza, and it will stand side-by-side with its more adventurous brother. The tubular steel frame is damped by an inverted fork and rear mono-shock with the Honda Pro-Link system at the rear. Apart from that, the model will still get the same brakes, tech, and other features found in previous model years of the Forza.

At the time of writing, no official price has been shared by Honda just yet. However, the new year models are expected to launch around the same time as the updated 2024 X-ADV, around autumn, or the third quarter of next year, 2024.