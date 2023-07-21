Remember the Honda Juno? You probably don’t, because you’re probably a normal person who doesn’t wake themselves up at night with obscure Honda thoughts dancing through your head. (Lucky you.) There’s one for sale right now, located in Yonkers, New York—and if you’ve guessed that it’s maybe one of the many Honda models that we never got in the States, you’d be correct.

For those unfamiliar, the Honda Juno M80 and M85 were boxer-engined scooters that Honda introduced in the early 1960s. They were only sold in Japan when they were new, and they weren’t particularly popular—so the line didn’t last very long. Now that it’s 2023, of course, they’re regarded as something of interest and curiosity—as is the case for so many models with similar stories behind them. For a full history of the Honda Juno line, click the link at the beginning of this paragraph for a deep dive we did in 2022.

Anyway, back to the specific 1962 Honda Juno M80 that’s currently available for sale in New York. Like many strange and wonderful finds that were never offered in the States, it currently has a Vermont registration. As you can see in the video, it’s very much in running order—although the seller stresses that they haven’t had it out for long periods of time, so they’re not certain how truly roadworthy it is. (There is, after all, a difference between “it runs well down the block” and “I toured all day on it with no problem.”)

Gallery: 1962 Honda Juno M80 Scooter

15 Photos

It has a total of 9,000 kilometers (about 5,592 miles) on the clock, though of course total actual mileage is unknown. The seller says that they believe the previous owner repainted it, and it sports a lovely white and green two-tone color scheme with chrome accents. The black split saddle also looks to be in pretty good shape, particularly when you consider its age.

As far as I’m concerned, the true pièce de résistance is the inclusion of the factory tool kit in this sale. It can be tough to find tool kits sometimes with much newer bikes when they’re offered secondhand, so seeing it in its little ivory case here will be an extra sweet topping on this Juno sundae for whoever wins this auction.

This 1962 Honda Juno M80 is powered by its original 124cc four-stroke, air-cooled boxer engine, which made a claimed 11 horsepower from the factory. It also has an electric starter that works well, according to the seller. Incidentally, the seller acquired this scoot in 2023, and says that they subsequently cleaned the carbs. The Juno M80 features an automatic clutch and a chain final drive. It’s worth noting that the fuel valve has been bypassed and the air filter removed, according to the seller.

Those multi-piece, 10-inch steel wheels are currently wrapped in Pirelli rubber, and it stops with teeny, tiny little drum brakes at both ends. If you’re looking for something unique to show up riding at your next Honda meet, scooter meet, or bike night, this would be a hard scoot to beat.

The bid is currently up to $2,750 at the time of writing on July 21, 2023. The auction is scheduled to end on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern.