Honda Presents 30th Anniversary Editions Of The CB1300 In Japan

It goes without saying that Honda’s CB line of motorcycles is one of the most iconic and well-known monikers in the two-wheeled world. Having been in existence for more than half-a-century now, the Honda CB range has gone through numerous iterations, configurations, and displacements. Apart from the CBR range of sportbikes, you could definitely say that the CB1300 is the holy grail of the model range.

Indeed, on December 15, 2022, Honda Japan released limited editions of the CB1300 Super Bol d’or SP and CB1300 Super Four machines exclusive to the Japanese Domestic Market. In commemoration of the CB1300’s 30th anniversary, these models are offered in special trim to commemorate the original Project Big-1 which first hit the road in 1992.

Both the Honda CB1300 Super Four and Bol d’or 30th Anniversary Editions are distinguished from their standard counterparts with a special gold accent on the bodywork. A 30th Anniversary insignia has also been added to the top of the fuel tank. Additionally, the bikes get gold-painted wheels. Other fancy features include Ohlins suspension components on both the front and rear of the bike, as well as dual Brembo radially mounted, four-piston calipers on the front wheel.

Released in the Japanese market exclusively, both the Honda CB1300 Super Four and Super Bol d’or 30th Anniversary Edition models are released in the same Pearl Hawks Eye Blue colorway, and come with a sleek, blacked-out crankcase. Only 720 units of these limited editon, high-capacity UJMs are expected to be produced. In a similar fashion to what Honda did with the CB1100 Final Edition, the 30th Anniversary Edition CB1300s will be made available for a limited time period, so expect units to be accounted for very quickly.

That being said, unlike the air-cooled CB1100 model range, which had to be retired due to ever-tightening emissions regulations, the CB1300 continues to trundle along thanks to the blessings of modern-day liquid-cooling and electronic fuel-injection. Furthermore, the current-generation CB1300 gets modern-day amenities, contrary to what its legacy may suggest. Features like full LED lights, heated grips, and Type-C USB charger all come as standard.