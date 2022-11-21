GPX is a Thailand-based motorcycle manufacturer that is popular for its affordable and stylish small to mid-displacement two-wheelers. The company sources a lot of its components, including its engines, from China, but a lot of the assembly takes place in its Thailand facility. GPX’s model range consists of all sorts of two-wheelers—from maxi-scooters to commuter bikes, and retro-style cafe racers to sportbikes.

The company has begun expanding outside of its home market, and has recently launched its entry-level sportbike, the Demon GR200R, in Japan. It features a sporty design and a no-frills platform, and is able to keep its price very competitive at just 539,000 Yen, or the equivalent of $3,840 USD. For the money, you get a basic, albeit capable entry-level sportbike complete with front and rear disc brakes, an inverted front fork, and a YSS preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Other updates to the 2023 version include a new full-color TFT display, as well as revised graphics that give the bike an overall sportier aesthetic.

The GPX Demon GR200R Sportbike Makes Its Way To Japan
From a performance standpoint, the 2023 GPX Demon GR200R gets a revised engine. More specifically, it now gets a four-valve cylinder head, as opposed to the outgoing version’s two-valve unit. The bike sports a 198cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected single-cylinder engine that’s rated for 19 horsepower and 13 ft-lbs of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via six-speed manual transmission and a D.I.D chain-drive.

The GPX Demon GR200R is underpinned by a steel trellis frame that uses the engine as a stressed member, keeping the weight figures low. The rear suspension is mounted via linkage, and has a seven-step adjustment, making it easy for riders to finetune the bike’s suspension depending on where they’re riding, as well as whether they’re riding with a passenger. Last but not least, the Demon GR200R is flanked by LED lights all around, giving it a premium aesthetic.

As mentioned earlier, the Demon GR200R retails for 539,000 Yen, or approximately $3,840 USD. The bike has yet to be released in the Japanese market, however, GPX is already accepting pre-orders for this little sportbike. Deliveries are expected to commence early on in 2023.

Sources: Young Machine, GPX Motorcycles

