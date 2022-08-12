Mutt’s GT-SS platform remains true to the style of yesteryear. In addition to the classic café racer silhouette, the British brand finishes the retro roadster with chrome accents. That purist approach appeals to youthful hipsters and nostalgic old-timers alike, but Mutt’s new GT-SR marries vintage vibes with a new rebellious spirit.

Embracing its darker side, the GT-SR touts a satin black paint base, contrasting silver graphics, and blacked-out finishes. From the gas-charged shocks to the anodized CNC levers to the headlight bucket, from the strut-mounted front fender to the stainless-steel exhaust to the Bates-style tail light, Mutt leaves no trace of the GT-SS's formal form.

Gallery: Mutt GT-SR 125cc and 250cc

8 Photos

The GT-SR may borrow parts from fellow retro range models like the Fat Sabbath and Mongrel, but it forges its own identity with a 130-section rear tire and a 120-section front tire wrapping the 18-inch wire-spoke wheels. Despite those chunky donuts, a low center of gravity and three-gallon gas tank keeps the modern-classic practical for everyday riders. A brand-new LED headlight and indicators not only update the look but improve visibility on the road.

Available in 125cc and 250cc variants, the GT-SR serves a wide range of urban and beginner riders. Both thumpers benefit from Delphi fuel injection, but the eighth-liter trim pumps out 11 horsepower, 7.4 lb-ft of torque, and a 60-mph top speed. The quarter-liter mill reaches 70 mph thanks to its 17 ponies and 13.3 lb-ft of torque. Each GT-SR model transfers that power to the rear wheel via a five-speed transmission.

The 125cc version suits smaller riders with a 280-pound curb weight and a 31.1-inch seat height, but its 250cc sibling only bumps those figures up to a 309-pound wet weight and a 31.9-inch stand-over height. The GT-SR 125cc comes in at £3,695 ($4,500 USD) while the 250cc spec GT-SR pushes the price to £4,500 ($5,500 USD).