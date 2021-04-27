An aggressive entry-level sportbike.

Tiny, small-displacement sportbikes are all the range across the Asian market. Thanks to their aggressive and sporty styling, yet docile and tractable engines, these sporty little commuters are a very common sighting in heavily urbanized cities such as Kuala Lumpur. Bikes like the Yamaha YZF-R15 and the Honda CBR150R have enabled motorcycle enthusiasts to ride a bike similar in styling to that of their MotoGP heroes on a daily basis.

While mainstream manufacturers such as Yamaha, Honda, and Suzuki dominate the sub-200cc sportbike segment in the Asian market, new players such as CFMoto, Loncin, and GPX are beginning to make their presence felt in this fast-growing subsegment of motorcycling. Thai manufacturer GPX has in fact launched a brand new entry-level sportbike dubbed the Demon GR200. Now, this little sportbike comes equipped with a Chinese-sourced 200cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which pumps out a decent 19 horsepower.

The GPX Demon GR200 Is An Angry Little Sportbike

 It's clear to see that the Demon GR200's performance figures don't really do justice to its namesake. However, the bike's styling certainly does. At a glance, you could be deceived to think that this bike has more than just a 200cc single-cylinder engine underneath the fairings. Employing aggressive, angular lines, the GPX Demon GR200's styling is akin to that of the Yamaha YZF-R1's front fascia, with its angry LED headlights. Its side profile, on the other hand, is extremely sharp and streamlined, making this entry-level sportbike look like it's perfectly at home shredding laps at the Sepang International Circuit. 

The GPX Demon GR200 makes use of a steel trellis frame, and the engine as a stressed member. This setup significantly reduces the bike's overall weight, tipping the scales at just 155 kg ready to ride. The bike comes with a set of flashy, gold-anodized inverted forks, as well as a preload-adjustable rear monoshock from YSS. Priced at RM 11,388, or the equivalent of $2,780, this bike competes with the likes of the CFMOTO 250SR and the KTM RC 200, undercutting the two bikes in terms of price by a significant margin. 

In Case You Missed It:

fim 2021 minigp world series calendar FIM Announces MiniGP World Series Countries And Calendar
malaysian electric bike maker treeletrik indonesia Malaysian Electric Bike Maker Treeletrik Is Expanding In Indonesia

Sources: iMotorbike, Paul Tan

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@rideapart.com