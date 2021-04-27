The GPX Demon GR200 Is An Angry Little Sportbike

Tiny, small-displacement sportbikes are all the range across the Asian market. Thanks to their aggressive and sporty styling, yet docile and tractable engines, these sporty little commuters are a very common sighting in heavily urbanized cities such as Kuala Lumpur. Bikes like the Yamaha YZF-R15 and the Honda CBR150R have enabled motorcycle enthusiasts to ride a bike similar in styling to that of their MotoGP heroes on a daily basis.

While mainstream manufacturers such as Yamaha, Honda, and Suzuki dominate the sub-200cc sportbike segment in the Asian market, new players such as CFMoto, Loncin, and GPX are beginning to make their presence felt in this fast-growing subsegment of motorcycling. Thai manufacturer GPX has in fact launched a brand new entry-level sportbike dubbed the Demon GR200. Now, this little sportbike comes equipped with a Chinese-sourced 200cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which pumps out a decent 19 horsepower.

It's clear to see that the Demon GR200's performance figures don't really do justice to its namesake. However, the bike's styling certainly does. At a glance, you could be deceived to think that this bike has more than just a 200cc single-cylinder engine underneath the fairings. Employing aggressive, angular lines, the GPX Demon GR200's styling is akin to that of the Yamaha YZF-R1's front fascia, with its angry LED headlights. Its side profile, on the other hand, is extremely sharp and streamlined, making this entry-level sportbike look like it's perfectly at home shredding laps at the Sepang International Circuit.

The GPX Demon GR200 makes use of a steel trellis frame, and the engine as a stressed member. This setup significantly reduces the bike's overall weight, tipping the scales at just 155 kg ready to ride. The bike comes with a set of flashy, gold-anodized inverted forks, as well as a preload-adjustable rear monoshock from YSS. Priced at RM 11,388, or the equivalent of $2,780, this bike competes with the likes of the CFMOTO 250SR and the KTM RC 200, undercutting the two bikes in terms of price by a significant margin.