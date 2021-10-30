Walt Siegl Motorcycles, otherwise abbreviated as WSM, is a builder based in Harrisville, New Hampshire. WSM was contracted way back in 2009 to turn a 2008 Ducati Hypermotard into this head-turner of a motorcycle.

Dubbed the WSM Adventure, it was rebuilt by Walt Siegl using custom composite bodywork along with a bevy of choice additions and enhancements that give it an extremely unique look.

According to the listing, the bike’s bodywork was created by WSM by using fiberglass-wrapped, hand-cut styrofoam molds. Dzus fasteners were used to pin all of the pieces together onto the frame of the bike. You can tell that there was a lot of work that went into this particular unit as custom brackets had to be made to put everything together.

It’s definitely not your run-of-the-mill adventurer. On top of that, the bike also gets quality appointments which include a Gustafsson Plastics windshield, an asymmetric headlight set up with a large Hella lamp, and a smaller yellow lamp right beside it, as well as Rizoma turn signals for that added bling.

As for the specifics of its platform, the 2008 Ducati Hypermotard came with a 1,078cc L-twin engine that’s paired with a six-speed transmission outfitted with an EVR dry slipper clutch. The bike is said to produce up to 90 horses, and the cherry on top would be the dual Termignoni under-seat carbon cans with titanium tips. It currently sits on 17-inch Marchesini wheels that are wrapped in 120/70 front tires, and 180/55 rear tires. The knobbies are Continental Twinduro TKC 80s that bias more towards road use but can see the occasional light trail if need be.

Damping duties are handled by a set of Marzocchi inverted forks and a Sachs monoshock that links up with a single-sided swingarm. Braking duties are handled by dual 305mm discs with Brembo calipers in the front. The rear, meanwhile, gets a two-piston caliper with a 245mm rear disc brake.

As for other particulars, the bike shows an odometer reading of 14,000 miles, and at the time of writing the bid is at $12,000 USD. Act fast because the bidding ends on Monday, November 1, 2021.