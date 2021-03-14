Custom-built Ducatis are Walt Siegl’s calling cards. The New Hampshire-based builder prefers his Ducs with bubble fairings and an L-twin hanging from its trellis frame. A far cry from today’s electric-powered motos. However, Siegl’s classic sensibilities don’t blot out his vision of the future. The custom craftsman already built a stunning Alta-based street tracker with the WSM PACT.

Now, he’s downsizing to an electric that blurs the line between bike and motorcycle. Brands like Cake and Sur-Ron are proving the viability of such electric platforms and Walt Siegl Motorcycles (WSM) looks like it could be warming to the idea as well. Borrowing heavily from Sur-Ron's catalog, Siegl’s electric concept adds a new level of style and refinement.

The builder hides the 3000W Sur-Ron motor and 65-volt Panasonic battery pack behind sculpted body panels. He plucks a set of 19-inch wheels from Segway’s Dirt eBike (owned by Sur-Ron) but wraps them in premium Bridgestone rubber. The rear wheel even gets a disc cover like those commonly spotted on the velodrome.

WSM Electric Bike Concept

Sur-Ron controls and a Segway speedo make the jump as well, but LSL clip-ons and custom WSM yokes elevate the fit and finish. The swingarm, links, and disc brakes are all courtesy of Sur-Ron but the DNM front and rear suspension is a welcome upgrade.

“I wanted to build a machine that looks like it comes from the larger two-wheeled world, and not only the motorcycle world,” Siegl revealed. “From track bicycles and mopeds, as well as performance motorcycles.”

Of course, Siegl didn’t just cherry-pick Sur-Ron parts with his latest electric build. He fabricated the carbon fiber and resin monocoque frame himself. Siegl wanted the lightest chassis possible but added steel reinforcements at the steering head and rear suspension pivot points to fortify the featherweight frame. All that work paid off, as the entire build weighs in at 100 pounds.

Touches like the Alcantara seat, a shapely yet functional tail loop, and a digital gauge integrated into the chassis also stand out as premium additions. Finally, the tasteful application of white paint and metal tone finishes preserves the builder’s minimalist approach. With Siegl finding his footing in the electric bike realm, we can’t wait to see what he dreams up next.

“My next e-bike project will have some elements of this bike for sure,” Siegl admitted. “The versatility of the platform is what I’m interested in.”