Italy’s original 8 of the Langhe amateur race ran in 1928, but was ultimately done in by 1949. In 2016, organizers revived the road race in the name of the late nougat/hazelnut factory owner and ardent Moto Guzzi collector Dario Sebaste. With an emphasis on vintage motorcycles, the competition stays true to its routes, exploring the country’s northern region.

Supported by the Amici Vecchie Moto di Sommariva Bosco and Roero club and the Club Ruote d'Epoca di Cherasco, the four-day race brings much-needed tourism to the local communities. A handful of vintage motorcycle enthusiasts run the show as well, with organizers dividing the tasks between course managers, mechanics, judges, and relay teams. The takes place in Cherasco, Piedmont with the "four-leaf clover" course covering 200km (124 miles) per day.

The 2021 participants will explore the Monferrato, Roero, and the Ligurian Apennines regions, traveling through the hilly curves and alpine passes of lower Piedmont along the way. From rolling hills along vineyards to almond orchards and cheese farms, the sights, sounds, scents, and flavors are a unique Italian experience.

With 62 riders participating in the fifth-annual race, classic Italian brands such as Gilera, MV Agusta, Aermacchi, and Ducati will be on display. Along with the competitors riding Moto Guzzis in the competition, organizers will fire up a Moto Guzzi from the extensive Sebaste collection on the third leg in Gallo Grinzane.

At the end of the fourth day, contestants will cross the finish line in Cherasco. The organization will then hold an awards ceremony at the Ruote d'Epoca Club and deliver the Dario Sebaste trophy to the rider with the best time. The fifth annual 8 of the Langhe will commence on August 26 and run through August 29, 2021. If you’re a vintage motorcycle enthusiast and near Italy’s Piedmont region at the end of the month, the throwback race may be your cup of tea/espresso.