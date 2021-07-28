The inevitable shift to electric power is accelerating faster than ever, particularly in India. This is largely because of the Indian government's recent implementation of the revised Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and EV In India (FAME II) policy, which sees sizable subsidy grants to electric vehicle manufacturers.

In line with this, nearly all of India's two-wheeler manufacturers have scrambled to make organizational shifts to prioritize the development and production of electric vehicles. Most of which aim to do so in the next two the three years. One such company which has announced its interest in the EV sphere is TVS Motor Company. The Indian motorcycle company has quite an extensive repertoire of gasoline-powered machines, and has also made a name for itself in the global market by co-developing the BMW G 310 platform which consists of the G 310 R naked bike, and the G 310 GS adventure tourer.

The company had previously announced that it will be investing a total of Rs 1,000 crore, or roughly $133 million USD towards the development of hybrid and electric powertrains for its two-wheelers. Furthermore, the company is eyeing the launch of quite a number of new vehicles sporting either a hybrid or fully electric powertrain in the coming two years. Speaking to Indian news publication The Economic Times, Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS stated that the company aims to roll out “over half of dozen EV vehicles across segments in the next 24 months”.

The upcoming electric vehicles will be developed and manufactured under a completely new vertical to be launched by TVS. Similar to what Bajaj is planning to do with its EV-centric subsidiary, a bulk of TVS' $133 million dollar investment will go towards setting up the new vertical, and equipping it with a team of around 500 to 600 engineers and designers to churn out solid EV concepts, which could soon make it to production. At present, we're already aware of the Creon electric scooter concept which is expected to roll out in 2022. The Retron, Zeppelin, and Apache are also speculated to be platforms for future electric models.