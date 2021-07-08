Are you a Vespa fan who’s in or near Brussels, Belgium? If you’ll be in the area before August 15, 2021, you may want to plan a day to go and visit Brussels’ famed Autoworld Museum. Besides housing an amazing collection of motoring history within its walls, Autoworld is showcasing a special 75th anniversary exhibition of rare Vespas from around the world. Throughout July and into the middle of August, 2021, you’ll be able to see them if you stop by.

Vespas are some of the world’s best-loved scooters, and Belgium itself has over 60 officially recognized Vespa clubs within its borders. That’s a lot of enthusiasm in one place—especially since it’s a relatively small country.

While the Vespa: 75 Years Young expo is happening in Brussels, the models on display come from many places. After Vespa started making its iconic scooters in Pontedera, Italy after WWII, it also licensed its designs to several other factories throughout Europe. Populations everywhere needed reliable, simple personal transport during the post-war period, and Vespa was happy to help. Thus, rare scooters from Vespa history that were made in Belgium, France, Germany, Britain, and Spain are proud parts of this exhibit.

Throughout the exhibit, visitors will also be able to see Piaggio Ape three-wheelers, as well as some of the newest additions to Vespa’s formidable three-quarter-century repertoire. If you wanted to see a Vespa Elettrica, 75th anniversary Vespa, or a Vespa 946 up close, Autoworld will have those brand-new scoots on display as well.

Autoworld is currently open seven days a week, and you can purchase tickets online. Entrance times to the museum are staggered every half-hour, but you should check the latest information about any local pandemic restrictions close to the time that you’re planning to go to avoid any unwanted surprises. Ticket prices start at 5 Euros for children (just under $6), or 12 Euros for a full-price adult (about $14). As with most museums and cultural institutions, additional reduced pricing is available for qualifying visitors, such as seniors.