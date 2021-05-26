Motorcycles are fast becoming more than just barebones means of transportation. Even smaller, more affordable bikes are beginning to be packed full of premium technology once only found on more expensive and sophisticated machines. These days, Bluetooth smartphone connectivity can be found on scooters and big bikes alike.

While purists would likely argue that the very essence of motorcycling is to disconnect from the world and find a sense of peace between yourself and your beloved steed, the fact remains that a lot of motorcyclists, be it commuters or enthusiasts alike, simply cannot afford to become disconnected from their mobile devices given the nature of their work, as well as the numerous responsibilities life carries along with it. On top of this, the rapid advancements in mobile technology simply make it easier for motorcycle owners to keep tabs on their machines, especially in terms of maintenance, riding efficiency, and troubleshooting.

Inline with the need for many motorcyclists to stay connected even while riding their bikes, Honda has filed a trademark for "Honda RoadSync" in the Indian market. Now, this technology already exists in Honda's premium bikes such as the Honda X-ADV and CB1000R. Consisting of a fancy voice-activated smartphone connectivity system, Honda RoadSync allows the rider to control various aspects of his or her smartphone via voice command.

Now, the fact that Honda has trademarked RoadSync in India could be indicative that the company plans to roll out this technology on its smaller, more affordable bikes. After all, India is home to one of the world's busiest economies, with people ferrying themselves all around the country aboard their motorcycles. Unlike the western world, the folks in India and other parts of Asia rely on their motorcycles to get around on a daily basis. All that being said, we could soon expect the newer iterations of bikes and scooters like the Hornet 2.0 and Activa 5G to feature Honda RoadSync as standard.