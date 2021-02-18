Brixton Motorcycles recently updated its range to meet Euro 5 emission standards but the company has one more trick up its sleeve. At EICMA 2019, the brand unveiled its Crossfire 125 concept. This week, European Union Intellectual Property Office design filings reveal that Brixton is still planning on expanding the Crossfire family.

Compared to the concept, the latest drawings feature road-legal elements such as a swingarm-mounted license hanger and bar-end mirrors. Passenger pegs were also tacked on and a large circular brake disc replaces the wave rotors from the show bike. A smaller sprocket is the final change but the concept’s USD forks, LED lights, and aluminum swingarm make the cut as well.

Brixton’s new eighth-liter will churn out 15 horsepower and maintain the ‘X’ design language from its larger sibling, the Crossfire 500. The company promises to release price and specs will closer to the on-sale date, but they recently confirmed that the little thumper will move into production in 2021. The European design and Chinese manufacturing should help Brixton slot into a unique position in the competitive 125cc segment.

By default, the neo-retro motif will pit the Crossfire 125 against the Svartpilen 125. One could reason that Brixton will undercut the new Husqvarna with the Crossfire pricing but we’ll have to wait for the final details. When the futuristic café racer joins the Crossfire lineup, it will already have a 125cc counterpart. Unlike the Crossfire 125’s urbane aesthetic, the Crossfire 125 XS caters to rugged riding. Whether you prefer scrambler styling or a slick neo-café, the two little singles will serve as Brixton’s entry point for young riders in the years to come.