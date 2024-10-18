We motorcyclists are a crazy bunch. We’re always trying to do some stupid shit on our motorcycles, and more often than not, we pay the price for such stupidity. But as it would turn out, there comes a time that if you practice doing stupid stuff, you get so good at doing stupid stuff that it’s no longer stupid.

Indeed, sometimes these stupid actions can transform into a reward as prestigious as a Guinness World Record. This is something that stunt rider Jonny Davies recently proved.

You see, Davies was hellbent on setting a new world record, and one that involved a motorcycle. The record he chose might just be the most pointless out there, but hey, that doesn’t mean it’s any less cool.

The record in question? The fastest speed being dragged behind a motorcycle. Wait, what? Yeah, you read that right.

This daring stunt isn’t as straightforward as you’re thinking either. In order to achieve this, Davies had to get his hands on a seriously fast bike. This came from none other than Kawasaki, in the form of a Ninja H2 SX modified with a rear grab handle (for Davies to hang on to) as well as a thumb-operated throttle for him to increase the bike’s speed as he was being dragged along behind it. Davies also had to wear some special boots fitted with titanium skis allowing him to glide over the asphalt.

Davies ultimately succeeded in breaking the record, setting a top speed of 159.52 miles per hour (257 kilometers per hour)—a speed faster than a lot of us have ever ridden without being dragged by our bikes. In fact, Davies was going so fast that at times he could feel his feet lifting off the tarmac, as he was essentially being dragged like a kite behind the bike.

At the end of it all, Davies managed to beat the previous record by a measly three miles per hour.

What do you think—are you brave enough to attempt to beat this record, or any motorcycle-related world record, for that matter? Personally, I think I’ll pass. I’d like to keep riding for many, many more years, thank you very much.