Tozz’s New Joyce’90 Is A Retro E-Moto For Kids At Heart

Nostalgia is something a lot of brands are leveraging these days, especially when it comes to the automotive and motorcycle world. If there’s one thing recent years have proven, it’s that retro will always be in vogue. Indeed, we need not look far, as bikes that we’re familiar with are a testament to this. For example, retro-inspired bikes like those from Triumph and Royal Enfield enjoy continuous sales growth.

That being said, even new players are tapping on nostalgia when it comes to selling their products. Turkey-based e-mobility company Tozz is all about urban mobility. It has a selection of retro-themed e-scooters such as the Pipegun Original and Pipegun Sixteen. It recently entered the e-motorcycle world with the debut of its Joyce’90, a retro-inspired electric two-wheeler that pays homage to one of the greatest decades ever – the 90s. Okay, fine, I’m a bit biased as I’m a nineties kid, but yeah, you get what I mean.

Right off the batt, the Joyce’90 reminds me of one motorcycle in particular: the Honda Cub EZ90. Having seen and ridden this bike in the past, I’ve always been enthralled by its plastic bodywork that gives off a futuristic vibe infused with some Little Tikes aesthetics. Needless to say, Tozz’s Joyce’90 is clearly inspired by the Cub EZ90, as well as a bunch of other mini-motos from back in the day, and it certainly makes me wish that Honda made an electric version of its Cub, Monkey, and Grom.

With the Tozz Joyce’90 expected to enter production in March of 2024, chances are it’s the closest thing we could get to an electric modern-day evocation of the Cub EZ90. It has some interesting features, too, such as a pop-up headlight, integrated boombox with Bluetooth connectivity, and of course, its retro-inspired bodywork. As for its performance, well, Tozz has been pretty tight-lipped about the bike’s specs, however, an article from DesignBoom reports that the bike will be legal to ride on Europe's bike paths and be classified as a Pedelec. This could mean that its power output will be limited to a nominal 250 watts.

While 250 watts may not seem like much, chances are the Joyce’90 will be pumping out much more than this at full tilt. As we’ve seen in some high-performance e-bikes, nominal output is indeed 250 watts, but peak output could very easily be double that, or sometimes even more. For example, Bosch’s Performance Line CX Race e-bike motor peaks out at 600 watts despite having a nominal rating of 250 watts.

Other features of the Joyce’90 include chunky, dual-purpose rubber shod on 20-inch wheels. Front and rear suspension ensure a cushy ride, if not a little bit of off-road capability. As mentioned earlier, it’s expected to enter production in March 2024, and will be built in Joyce Teknoloji’s facility in Ankara, Turkey. Based on the images on Tozz’s website, it looks like the Joyce’90 will be offered in a wide selection of colors and liveries, all of which nod to the vibrant, synthwave-inspired aesthetic of the 90s.