On August 8, 2023, Suzuki officially announced the impending launch of the 2023 V-Strom 250SX in the Japanese market. This news follows successful launches of the smallest member of the V-Strom family in other Asian markets, including India (where this model is also manufactured), the Philippines, and Indonesia.

Engine Specifications

The official rollout in Japan is scheduled to start on August 24, 2023, when interested riders in Japan should first be able to throw a leg over the V-Strom 250SX on Japanese roads. It’s powered by a 249cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. Bore and stroke are 76.0mm by 54.9mm. It makes a claimed 25 horsepower at 9,300 rpm, alongside 16 pound-feet of torque at 7,300 rpm. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Brakes and Standard Equipment

A pair of single-disc brakes stops the V-Strom 250SX front and rear. It rolls on a pair of 10-spoke cast aluminum wheels, with a 19-inch unit up front and a 17-inch unit in the rear. Both are fitted with semi-block-patterned dual sport tires. Standard equipment includes handguards, a cowl under the engine, an LCD display, a USB charging port, and a rear shock with seven levels of preload adjustability.

Dimensions

Ground clearance is 205mm, or just a hair over eight inches. Seat height is 835mm, or about 32.9 inches. Curb weight is 164 kilograms, or about 361.5 pounds. Shorter riders, you may want to know that Suzuki does offer a low seat accessory on this bike that can be equipped from the factory. It lowers the seat height to 815mm (or about 32 inches) and will run you an additional 25,520 yen (or about $178) when it becomes available in October 2023.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250SX will be available in three color options in Japan: Champion Yellow Number Two, Pearl Blaze Orange, and Glass Sparkle Black. All three of these will roll out at Suzuki dealerships across Japan on August 24, 2023.

The base MSRP for the 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250SX is 569,800 yen, or about $3,976. That price includes the standard 10 percent Japanese consumption tax. As is common practice on most new motorcycles in 2023, a slew of accessory options can be outfitted from the factory at an additional charge. This includes items like a top case adapter plate, a top case, an accessory bar, tank pad, tank protector, and even heated grips for the chilly months.