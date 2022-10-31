The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250 Storms Into The Philippines

In the Asian market, small displacement adventure bikes are proliferating like crazy. Honda’s CB150X has proven to be a force to be reckoned with, and of course, models like the Kawasaki Versys X300 and KTM 390 Adventure have made their presence felt even in the U.S. and Europe. Indeed, bikes like these prove that you don’t really need big power and displacement to have a good time both on and off road.

The latest to join in on the small-capacity ADV game is none other than Suzuki, who has just unveiled the V-Strom 250 in the Philippines. Unlike what has become customary for the ‘Strom, the 250 doesn’t get a V-twin engine, but rather, an oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. Displacing 249 cubes, this robust powerplant churns out a respectable 29 horsepower, making it more than punchy enough to deliver confidence-inspiring acceleration. According to Suzuki, the “V” in V-Strom stands for Versatile, although those of us who have been familiar with the moniker would say it’s representative of the bike’s V-twin engine.

Naming convention aside, the V-Strom 250 will undeniably be a force to be reckoned with in the growing small-capacity ADV segment. From a styling perspective, one look at the bike can easily have you mistake it for a much bigger machine. It has the same styling as it’s bigger siblings—the V-Strom 650 and 1050, with its large, angular bodywork. It also has a boxy, stacked headlight which draws inspiration from Suzuki’s dual-sport models such as the DR Big and DRZ 400 enduro. All these styling features give the V-Strom 250 an air of sophistication and class, despite being a budget-focused, beginner model.

Performance and styling aside, the V-Strom 250 is equipped with standard telescopic forks with 120 millimeters of travel. It also has a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, and rolls on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel. It would’ve been much cooler if Suzuki threw in a set of wire-spoke wheels on this bike, much like the V-Strom 650 XT, however, it’s clear that Suzuki was working with a tight budget so as to be able to sell this bike at an attractive price point.

Speaking of pricing, the Suzuki V-Strom has been released in the Philippine market for P229,000, or the equivalent of around $3,880 USD—pretty good value, considering how versatile and easy to ride this machine is. Suzuki Philippines has opened reservations for this bike, and deliveries are expected to commence by the first quarter of 2023.