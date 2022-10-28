It seems like the Yamaha XMAX scooter line has been around for years—because it has. The XMAX line began in 2006, springing up in the wake of the Yamaha TMAX, which was the first MAX introduced to the world five years earlier. They’ve been consistently popular in multiple displacements since their introduction, in multiple scooter-happy markets around the world. In 2022, even the less-than-scooter-friendly U.S. market gets the XMAX 300, which is simply called XMAX here (no displacement designation in the title).

Speaking of that, though—it's 2022, and 2006 to 2022 is a long time to keep the same face if you’re a motorbike. That’s why, on October 27, 2022, Yamaha Motors Europe introduced a completely redesigned XMAX family. There are two displacements: 125 and 300. There are also two levels of specification in both displacement classes; regular, and TECH MAX.

All four members of the 2023 XMAX family get completely new styling that keeps things modern, fresh, agile, and sporty. The XMAX 300 and 125 TECH MAX feature a 4.2-inch TFT display up front, along with smartphone connectivity. Additionally, both TECH MAX bikes are compatible with the Garmin StreetCross app, which both interacts with your smartphone and allows you to zoom in and out using handlebar switches.

TECH MAX scoots also get a 3.2-inch LCD speedometer, separate from the TFT display. The seat has been reshaped to make it more comfortable and also easier to reach the ground at stops, and comes with a new leather-style seat cover with contrasting stitching. Additional features include LED head- and taillights with a new X shape, as well as high-mounted front flashers to make you more visible in traffic. TECH MAX riders also get aluminum footplates and an exclusive TECH MAX color scheme and finish on the body panels.

For riders who opt for a regular XMAX 300 or 125, you’ll get a 4.3-inch LCD display with smartphone connectivity. A new Communication Control Unit displays key information from your connected smartphone on the display, including your phone’s remaining battery, call and message information, and time. Finishes, seat, and body panels all stay at standard levels.

The 2023 Yamaha XMAX 300 and 125 TECH MAX scooters will come in your choice of two colorways: Dark Petrol or the all-new Tech Black. Meanwhile, the 2023 Yamaha XMAX 300 and 125 come in two colorways as well: Icon Blue or Sonic Grey. All XMAX scooters sold in Europe will be produced locally at the MBK Industrie facility in France.

Pricing and availability will vary by region, but these scooters should begin rolling into dealerships beginning in the first quarter of 2023. For the most current and accurate information in your area, your best bet is to check with your local Yamaha dealer for more information.