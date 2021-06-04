Yamaha introduced the 2021 XMAX ABS for the Japanese market, with a few small updates building on what we saw with the earlier Euro 5 update from late 2020. As always, it’s unclear exactly how, when, or if these changes will filter out to other markets around the world, but scooter fans may still want to take note. Let’s take a peek, shall we?

The 2021 Yamaha XMAX ABS is powered by Yamaha’s 249cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder BlueCore engine, which remains Euro 5 compliant. As with most twist n’ go scooters, a CVT with a belt drive sends power to the wheels from your throttle inputs, with no need for riders to shift. Suspension consists of a 33mm telescopic fork up front, and a rear swingarm. Single disc brakes stop you all around, and the XMAX ABS rolls on a 15-inch wheel up front and a 14-inch wheel in the rear. The scoot’s claimed wait is 179 kilograms, or just over 394.5 pounds. Seat height is 795mm, or a hair shy of 31.3 inches.

For 2021, Yamaha made a few small changes to enhance its most recent XMAX update. Think about adding a few accessories to your perfect outfit before you set foot out the door, and that’s essentially the tack that Yamaha took. While the previous version already offered LED lighting all around, this update ups the intensity of those LED lights, making them brighter.

Gallery: 2021 Yamaha XMAX ABS

21 Photos

Yamaha also took this opportunity to fine-tune the texture of its Smart Key for the XMAX, so it has an improved tactile feel in your hand. Yamaha also addressed the seat texture this way, too. As always, the proof will be in what riders think of these changes once they get their hands on the updated version. Is the saddle grippier, for more spirited, sportier riding? We don’t know at this point, but that’s always a good change, isn’t it?

Yamaha also introduced four new colors for the 2021 XMAX ABS in the Japanese market. Riders can choose from matte bluish gray metallic, pastel dark gray, matte dark purplish blue metallic, or matte dark gray metallic. MSRP is 654,600 yen, which is about $5,981. This price includes Japan’s consumption tax. As always, OEMs that sell the same bike in different markets price them differently as and when they roll out elsewhere. The scoot is expected to hit shops across Japan on June 28, 2021.