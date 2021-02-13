Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA issued a recall on three 2019 to 2020 models due to a VIN labeling issue.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Yamaha expects that five percent of the 8,281 vehicles involved in this recall will present the issue. The motorcycles targeted by this recall are the following:

2019-2020 Yamaha XMAX CZD300

2020 Yamaha MT-03

2019-2020 Yamaha YZF-R3

Yamaha US explains in the safety recall report that it received a report from the Yamaha head office that during assembly, workers inadvertently only confirmed the last few characters of the VIN instead of confirming the complete 17-digit number when applying motor vehicle certification label. This can result in the VIN on the label not matching the VIN stamped on the frame of the bike.

Obviously, this is not a safety concern, but it is an issue that Yamaha is required by law to address. A VIN mismatch could result in registration and legal issues for current and future owners. Yamaha has already implemented production line changes to triple check the VIN during assembly and prevent this issue from occurring in the future.

Recall number 990144 is set to begin on February 16-17, 2021. Yamaha will contact owners affected by this recall by mail and invite them to visit their Yamaha dealer to have the motor vehicle certification label verified and replaced if necessary, free of charge.

Should they have any questions or concerns, owners of the vehicles listed above are welcome to reach out to Yamaha's customer service at 1-800-962-7926 to have their VIN verified. Customers can also address their questions to the NHTSA’s safety hotline service at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.safercar.gov for more information.