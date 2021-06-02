Yamaha Motor India has announced some good news that will surely delight would-be motorcycle buyers in these challenging times. One of its most popular commuter motorcycles in India, the FZ 25, as well as its more premium sibling, the FZS 25, have received substantial price cuts, making them an even more appealing option to those in the market for a brand new set of wheels.

Launched in the Indian market a little over a year ago, the FZ 25 and FZS 25 raised the bar in the premium commuter segment. Employing aggressive naked styling, the FZ 25 range of bikes bears an uncanny resemblance to the Yamaha MT-07, a premium big bike which has yet to make its debut in the Indian market, but is one of Yamaha's most popular models on the global stage. Underneath its aggressive exterior, however, it's clear that the FZ 25 was built to tackle India's harsh weather and road conditions.

When the FZ 25 first debuted last year, Yamaha India pegged its price at Rs 1.54 lakh, or around $2,113 USD, for the standard FZ 25, and Rs 1.59 lakh, or $2,182 USD, for the more premium FZS 25. Following a few optimizations in terms of input costs for the FZ 25 and FZS 25, Yamaha has announced that they will be passing on this benefit to its customers by effectively revising the pricing for both models. With that, the FZ 25 is now priced significantly more affordably at just Rs 1.35 lakh, or the sum of $1,853 USD. The FZS 25 receives a substantial discount, too, now sold for just Rs 1.39 lakh, or the equivalent of $1,907 USD.

Now, a price reduction of around $200 USD is indeed a big deal. Given how price sensitive the Indian market is, for many people, this amount of money could spell the difference between actually buying the bike, or looking elsewhere for more affordable options. In addition, the economic challenges faced in the country as a result of the second wave of COVID-19 infections has caused a lot of Indian residents to tighten their belts.