What makes the perfect daily-use motorcycle? This is a question that gets asked quite a lot, yet the answer isn't always as straightforward as you think. In the Asian market, machines categorized as 'commuter motorcycles' come in all shapes and sizes. Recent trends however, show that folks are leaning more towards the sporty side of things with manufacturers rolling out sporty iterations of commuter bikes.

Motorcycles like the Yamaha MT-15 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF have seen massive popularity among enthusiasts who also use their bikes on a daily basis. With this in mind, Yamaha India has updated the FZ-S FI, a mid-tier commuter motorcycle with a dash of sportiness. The 2021 iteration of this bike now features new color schemes designed with the younger market in mind. Apart from the Dark Knight edition, Yamaha has also launched the FZ-S FI in a vintage color scheme. Of course, the standard colors also continue to be available.

Another interesting update found on the 2021 Yamaha FZ-S FI is the addition of Bluetooth connectivity, enabling riders to stay connected with the world around them while onboard their motorcycles. Apart from this, the new bike gets an added safety feature in the form of a side-stand engine cut-off switch, something not found in the previous models. Pricing for the new Yamaha FZ-S FI starts at Rs. 1,07,200, or the equivalent of $1,472 USD—extremely great value considering the amount of kit you're getting. Pricing for the new bike goes all the way up to Rs. 1,10,700, or $1,521 USD for the range-topping Vintage Edition.

As far as performance is concerned, the 2021 iteration of the Yamaha FZ-S FI sheds 2 kilograms of weight, thanks to a revised exhaust system. It continues to be powered by a 149cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine rated for 12 horsepower at 5,500 RPM. Now these performance figures are considerably lackluster, considering the fact that its main competitors such as the Suzuki Gixxer, Bajaj Pulsar NS160, and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V have a tad more grunt. Nonetheless, the FZ-S FI's tech advantage could surely serve as a selling point to other buyers.