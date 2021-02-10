When Honda launched the X-ADV a couple of years ago, I honestly didn't know what to make of it. What use would a high capacity scooter capable of off-road riding have while decent mid-sized adventure bikes with more ground clearance do the job even better. As it would turn out, there is indeed a market for adventure scooters like the X-ADV, with quite a number of these highway legal scoots making their presence felt in the Philippine market.

That said, it comes as no surprise that Honda has updated the X-ADV for 2021, and launched it in the Philippines. Coming in at PHP 803,000, or the equivalent of $16,000 USD, the new adventure scooter from Big Red features a host of notable updates. For starters, it comes with redesigned LED headlights which feature slightly more aggressive styling. The updated X-ADV features integrated daytime running lights. All of the adventure scooter’s lights are now LED, and have the ability to tell whether its day or night. It even comes with an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) feature for the tailight, further improving safety.

As far as body work and ergonomics are concerned, the new X-ADV features a revised seat which comes with a slightly narrower inseam, making it easier for shorter folks to straddle the scooter with both feet on the ground. It gets a nifty five-way adjustable windscreen, new handguards, as well as a 2.5mm aluminum bash guard for extra protection and durability in off-road situations. At the heart of the 2021 Honda X-ADV is a 745cc liquid cooled, parallel-twin engine fitted with an 8-valve cylinder head. The engine is rated for 57 hp and 69 Nm of torque making for a comfortable yet nimble ride on city streets, highways, and light off-road duties.

The 2021 Honda X-ADV is expected to make its way to Honda Big Bike dealerships in the coming weeks, and comes with at a retail price of P803,000.