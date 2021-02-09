Bristol Motorcycles is fast becoming a strong player in the entry level big bike segment. With bikes like the Bristol Classic 400i enjoying relative success, the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer has been updating its fleet of motorcycles to feature bigger and more sophisticated machines. In 2019, Bristol unveiled the Venturi 500—an adventure bike bearing an uncanny mechanical resemblance to the Honda CB500X.

Last year, Bristol launched the Veloce 500—a stunning retro-styled street fighter complete with a single-sided swingarm and a 500cc parallel twin engine. This time, Bristol has further updated their repertoire with a cruiser. The Bobber 650 employs a blend of retro yet aggressive styling. What looks like a Royal Enfield Classic 500 that's spent way too much time in the gym, the Bristol Bobber 650 features a gigantic disc brake at front and massive tires front and rear. It comes out of the factory with what others would slap on as aftermarket accessories. For starters the bike comes with a single seat as well as chopped fenders.

Powering the Bristol Bobber 650 is a 649cc parallel twin that churns out a healthy 70 horsepower by way of dual overhead cams and an eight valve cylinder head. Additionally, the bike's 14.5 liter fuel capacity gives it pretty decent mileage on a full tank of gas. It comes with standard componentry for big bikes of this caliber—front and rear ABS and KYB suspension. Other than that, the Bristol Bobber 650 is a totally barebones machine.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Bristol Bobber 650 has been pegged at PHP 398,000, or the equivalent of $7,960. This puts it at quite a premium in its segment with its main competitors such as the Honda Rebel 500, being more affordable at PHP 375,000—or the sum of $7,500 USD.