The California Superbike School is one of the most popular and world renowned riding schools. Known for breeding some of the world's best riders, the highly specialized skills development offered by the school makes for not only skilled riders on the track, but safe riders on the street as well. In fact, the California Superbike School is present not just in California, but in quite a number of other countries overseas.

In particular, CSS has set up shop in the Philippines, and has done so for the past 8 years. The institution has forged a strong partnership with Kawasaki and Wheeltek, a local distributor of both small and big bikes of multiple brands. In line with this, the CSS is returning this year on March 27 to 28, at the Clark International Speedway, the most advanced racing circuit in the Philippines. The local iteration of the California Superbike School will feature a battery of coaches with extensive racing backgrounds across multiple regions such as the U.S., Australia, and Europe.

Despite being centered on racing and developing your skills on the track, the California Superbike School’s suite of sessions and highly skilled instructors ultimately make for safer motorcyclists on public. Students don't simply enroll and get to slug it out on track, however. Riding lessons consist of one-on-one coaching with riding instructors, paired with classroom discussions centering on advanced riding theory.

If you're based in the Philippines, and looking to take your motorcycle riding skills to the next level, here's how you can register. Simply access the online registration form, and be sure to comply with the requirements explained below. Firstly, you need to bring your own motorcycle. There is no minimum displacement requirement in order to join—that means you can take your little Yamaha R15 sportbike if you want to. Additionally, your machine must be equipped with a manual transmission, so sorry, scooteristas, you'll have to sit this one out.

The CSS curriculum encompasses two days, with Level 1, held on the first day, costing you PHP 45,000, or around $900 USD. If you’re interested in taking both Level 1 and Level 2 classes which comprises 2 days of training inclusive of food and drinks, as well as the use of the track with one-on-one coaching, it’ll set you back PHP 85,000, or around $1,700 USD. Additionally, you’re going to have to make a 50 percent down payment upon registration. Subsequently, the remaining 50 percent must be settled on or before the first of March.