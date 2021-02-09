In December of last year, Honda unveiled a special bike in the Malaysian market. Following the iconic Japanese manufacurer's Racing Support Programme in the country, which in fact showcased race-prepped versions of said special bike, the motorcycle enthusiast community was eager for a road going variant of this race-spec machine. That said, rumors were rife of a street legal version of the Honda CBR250RR making its way into the market.

In fact, this bike was so hyped up, that as early as October last year, certain Honda dealerships were already taking pre-orders for the bike even if Honda themselves had yet to announce its official launch. Fast forward to December, and all these rumors were finally put to rest, when Boon Siew Honda finally pulled the covers off the brand spanking new Honda CBR250RR. Now, with this bike beginning to take deliveries around the country, let's take a look at what makes this bike so special, and if it is indeed the right bike for you.

The Malaysian spec Honda CBR250RR is in fact equivalent to the highest spec CBR250RR SP offered in the Indonesian market. With this in mind, it greatly sets itself apart from other 250cc-class sportbikes in the market such as the Yamaha YZF-R25 and even the Kawasaki Ninja 300. For starters, the CBR250RR come outfitted with a slew of electronic rider aids such as an assist slipper clutch, bidirectional quick-shifter, and a throttle by wire system configured with three riding modes. Additionally, the bike comes standard with dual-channel ABS.

As far as styling is concerned, there's no denying that this little sportbike exudes CBR energy. With body work and even color schemes reminiscent of its bigger sibling, the CBR1000RR, this bike can easily be mistaken for a bigger and more powerful machine. It gets a steel truss frame and an aluminum swingarm out back, keeping things pretty lightweight. Suspension duties are handled by a 37mm inverted fork mated to a five-way adjustable rear mono-shock equipped with Honda's Pro-link technology.

Last but not least, the CBR250RR is equipped with a 250cc parallel twin engine with dual overhead cams and an eight valve cylinder head. It comes fitted with a six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch, making it more forgiving, especially in the heat of a race or a spirited mountain ride. It pushes out an impressive 41.23 horsepower at 13,000 RPM—pretty impressive power figures considering the displacement. Priced at RM 25,999, or roughly $6,402 USD, this bike isn't cheap. That said, the fact that it is a race-bred, specialized machine more than makes up for this fact.