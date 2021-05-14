While Piaggio may be best known the world over for its iconic scooters under the Vespa brand, or the high-performance machines from Aprilia, in India, the Italian company is also responsible for providing individuals affordable, practical, and utilitarian transport thanks to the variety of the company’s model range in the region.

Companies in multiple industries are currently reeling from the effects of the global pandemic. However, it’s interesting to note that the motorcycle industry has seen substantial growth, thanks largely in part to the increased demand for personal mobility. In India in particular, nearly all motorcycle makers had seen double-digit growth in recent months, with TVS, for example, posting a whopping 100-percent growth for March. That being said, the industry has the capital for expansion, and Piaggio in particular, has been flexing its muscles as of late.

It is our endeavour to continue providing best-in-class and stylish offerings to our customers, both in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler space, across our brands including Vespa, Aprilia and Ape. We have the advantage of understanding customer needs in India with the added advantage of our strong R&D in Europe and India. We have a plethora of products and engines that we have access to and will bring in the required ones to India, based on customer requirements and suitability.”

Managing director and CEO of Piaggio Vehicles, Diego Graffi, expressed his excitement towards the company’s growth, “It is our endeavour to continue providing best-in-class and stylish offerings to our customers, both in the two-wheeler and three-wheeler space, across our brands including Vespa, Aprilia and Ape. We have the advantage of understanding customer needs in India with the added advantage of our strong R&D in Europe and India. We have a plethora of products and engines that we have access to and will bring in the required ones to India, based on customer requirements and suitability.”