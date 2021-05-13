As things stand, KTM has some pretty exciting entry-level options in the form of its highly successful 390 range of bikes. Consisting of three purpose built machines, we get the 390 Duke, a fun and capable all-rounder; the RC 390, a purpose-built, entry-level sportbike; and the 390 Adventure, a versatile, go-anywhere machine. On top of boasting class-leading technology, KTM’s 390 range is pretty affordable, filling it to the brim with value.

Despite the continuous success of the KTM 390 platform, the Austrian manufacturer continues to be hard at work in developing mid-capacity machines which are more affordable and accessible to a wider range of enthusiasts. A couple of days ago, KTM announced that it was developing a 750 platform with its partner, Chinese motorcycle giant CFMoto. This all new platform is expected to roll out soon, and will likely consist of a 750 Duke, 750 Adventure, and 750 Supermoto.

While I would argue that the 750 platform well and truly serves as a solid step up from KTM’s entry-level 390 platform, KTM seems to think otherwise, as it’s also co-developing a 490 platform with Indian automotive company Bajaj Auto. In fact, the wheels on the development of the 490 range have begun to turn, as Bajaj Auto has pulled the trigger on plans of constructing a new factory in Pune, designed specifically to manufacture its premium range, including the upcoming KTM 490 platform.

A report published by our colleagues at Indian motorcycle publication BikeWale highlights that Bajaj Auto will begin construction of the new factory, and expects it to be operational by 2023. Apart from the KTM 490 range of products, it’s also likely that the 200 and 390 platform will also move to the upcoming facility. The new factory will also be the manufacturing facility for Bajaj Auto’s other premium brands in the Indian market, namely Husqvarna, as well as the small to mid-capacity machines from Triumph, which are reportedly in the pipeline.