European scooter fans, Yamaha wants you to know that its sport scooters are going strong into 2021. So strong, in fact, that apart from Euro 5 compliance and a couple of new colors, both the TMAX and XMAX will stay largely unchanged for the new year. Let’s take a look.

Since Yamaha isn’t a bestselling novelist (at least, as far as we know), it’s only releasing two shades of grey as new color options for 2021. The TMAX Tech Max, XMAX 300 Tech Max, and XMAX 125 Tech Max will now have Power Grey available as an option. Buyers of the XMAX 300 and XMAX 125 will be able to choose Icon Grey if they prefer. It’s monochromatic to the max!

The TMAX features a Euro 5-compliant, 560cc parallel twin engine, a 41mm USD fork, dual 267mm front disc brakes and a single rear 282mm disc brake with ABS, traction control, and two ride modes. LED lights illuminate the way all around, and you also get Smart Key keyless ignition, as well as a large, illuminated underseat storage area that can stash either one full-face or two jet helmets. It’s also A2-license compatible. The TMAX Tech Max adds an electric screen, cruise control, heated grips and seat, and that Power Grey premium color option for 2021.

Over in XMAX-land, the XMAX 300 features a Euro 5-compliant, 292cc single, LED lights all around, traction control, Smart Key keyless ignition, an underseat storage area that fits two full-face helmets, a 12V outlet, front and rear disc brakes with ABS, and the aforementioned Icon Grey color option. The XMAX 300 Tech Max adds a bunch of cosmetic upgrades, including a luxury seat with contrasting stitching, luxury interior padding with contrasting stitching (ooh), an anodized footplate, frost silver fork color graphics, Gilles Tooling grip ends, an option for Power Grey, and of course a Tech MAX emblem.

The XMAX 125 gets a new Euro 5-compliant Blue Core 124cc single, with variable valve actuation that provides stronger acceleration per Yamaha. It also weighs around 9 kilograms (or nearly 20 pounds) less than the 2020 version. It gets a longer wheelbase, higher ground clearance, and increased rear suspension travel. LED lighting illuminates the way all around, and you get a two-position adjustable windscreen, traction control, Smart Key keyless ignition, storage for two full-face helmets, a 12V outlet, front and rear disc brakes, and the ability to ride this scoot on a B-license.

Pricing and availability vary by region across Europe, so your best bet if MAX is calling is to contact your local Yamaha dealer to answer all your questions.