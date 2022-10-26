On October 25, 2022, Yamaha Motor Europe pulled the covers off its 2023 MT-07 and MT-125. The two capable hyper-naked machines get modest but experience-enhancing updates for the new year. They’re more than just some new paint and graphics, though, so let’s take a look.

For 2023, the Yamaha MT-07 receives a new five-inch, full-color TFT display in its European release. This new display comes with your choice of two different screen themes: Street Theme and Touring Theme. The Street Theme is described as offering a more modern, angular look, while the Touring Theme offers a more traditional, rounded, classic look to the way information is displayed.

Additionally, the MT-07 now offers smartphone connectivity via the Yamaha MyRide app. If you hook it up to your phone via BlueTooth, you can now see your incoming call, email, and text message notifications displayed on your MT-07's TFT display. That way, you never have to be out of contact, even while you’re out riding.

Gallery: 2023 Yamaha MT-07 and MT-125 - European Release

70 Photos

Other changes to the 2023 MT-07 include the fact that it now comes pre-wired for fitment of Yamaha’s quickshifter, with all necessary electronics already in place to pop that accessory (available separately) in and use it. The 2023 Yamaha MT-07 also includes a painted ABS front fender, as well as a slightly revised right handlebar switchgear to accommodate the all-new TFT display.

For riders looking for a 125cc experience, the 2023 Yamaha MT-125 also gets a new five-inch, full-color TFT display. Although it’s the same unit as found on the new MT-07, the version on the MT-125 only has one display theme, which is the Street Theme.

As you might expect, the 2023 MT-125 is also compatible with the Yamaha MyRide app, offering riders BlueTooth connectivity between their smartphones and their bikes via the app. Additionally, for the very first time, the 2023 MT-125 also gets traction control fitted as standard from the factory.

The 2023 Yamaha MT-07 and MT-125 as released in Europe will be available in your choice of the Cyan Storm, Icon Blue, or Tech Black colorways. Pricing and availability will vary by region throughout Europe, so your best bet if you’re interested in getting your hands on one is to speak to your local Yamaha dealer to find out the most accurate information for your area.