Check Out The 2023 Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX Launched In Indonesia

Bikes with small and medium-sized engines have always been in great demand in the Asian market, particularly in countries like Indonesia and Malaysia. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly focused on developing and introducing new models in this segment. Indeed, there exists a premium segment when it comes to small-displacement bikes, and more often than not, they're smaller versions of popular global models.

Take, for example, the Yamaha YZF-R15, a smaller version of the YZF-R1. In the adventure segment, we've seen this happen as well with the likes of the Honda CB150X and KTM 250 Adventure. This time around, Suzuki has hopped in with full force with the new V-Strom 250 SX, which has just been released in the Indonesian market.

The Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX has officially been launched in Indonesia at an official selling price of IDR59.5 million, or about $3,980 USD. This adventure bike has a 250cc engine capacity and is available in three colous: Champion Yellow, Pearl Blaze Orange, and Glass Sparkle Black. The introduction of this new model is in response to the demand for small to medium-capacity motorcycles in the Indonesian market, particularly in the adventure bike segment, with the previously mentioned models such as the Honda CB150X gaining quite a lot of popularity.

The Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX is equipped with a single-cylinder 250cc engine that is oil-cooled, with a SOCH 4-valve system and fuel injection. This engine is capable of generating 26 horsepower at 9,300 rpm and 16 pound-feet of torque at 7,300 rpm. The power is transferred to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission.

As for its underpinnings, the Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX is equipped with a telescopic front fork and front and rear brake discs for improved braking performance. It has an approachable seat height of 835 millimeters, and a ground clearance of 205 millimeters, more than enough to tackle light to moderate off-road terrain. For reference, the Suzuki V-Strom 250 SX is also available in other Asian markets such as India and the Philippines, where it was released in 2022. Check out the bike's technical specs in the video below.