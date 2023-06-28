Tour In Comfort And Safety With Airoh's New Specktre Modular Helmet

Italian helmet manufacturer Airoh is on a roll this 2023. For this year's riding season, the brand had already launched the sporty Matryx full-face helmet, a high-performance sport helmet that's been wind tunnel-tested to provide maximum aerodynamic performance. On the budget end of the spectrum, Airoh also released the Connor, a do-it-all full-face street lid.

This time around, Airoh is catering to the needs to touring riders with the launch of a premium modular helmet called the Specktre. Indeed, the selling point of a modular helmet is the fact that it pretty much acts as two helmets in one – an open face helmet and a full-face lid. This is especially useful on both long tours and city rides with particularly heavy traffic. As for the Airoh Specktre, it seems to tick al the boxes when it comes to features you'd expect from a modular helmet.

Starting from the outside, the Specktre features a durable HRT thermoplastic shell which adds to its ECE R22.06 conformity. That said, it's clear that this lid was built to fit a budget, as the shell is offered in only one size. Nevertheless, the helmet is P/J certified, which means it's safe to ride with the chin bar up and down, though, it's obviously much safer to ride with the lid closed. Airoh's new Specktre helmet tips the scales at 1,680 grams making it substantially heavier than a regular full-face lid. Nevertheless, the versatility it offers makes it a do-it-all helmet both in and out of the city.

Moving on to the inside of the helmet, we find a removable and washable inner liner complete with antibacterial treatment to promote longevity. Like the premium Matryx helmet, the Specktre also incorporates the brand's proprietary ASN (Airoh Sliding Net) technology, which is designed to mitigate impact forces to the head in the event of an impact.

As for the visor, the Specktre is compatible with a Pinlock 70 anti-fog film, with a detachable visor equipped with a tool-less quick-release system. Like most modular helmets, the Specktre also gets a drop-down sun visor for extra comfort on sunny days. Lastly, it benefits from a comprehensive ventilation system consisting of air inlets on the chin bar, forehead, as well as heat extractors at the rear.

In terms of pricing and availability, the Airoh Specktre is offered in two plain colors – black and white – as well as three graphic options. The helmet carries a sticker price starting at 259.99 Euros, or about $285 USD, making it a fairly affordable option, given all the features it's packing.