Italian Specialist Airoh Presents The Sporty Matryx Helmet

Italian helmet motorcycle manufacturer Airoh has quite an extensive selection of lids for all disciplines of motorcycling. Apart from its adventure and touring-oriented helmets, Airoh also has a selection of street and sporty helmets, which has just grown thanks to the addition of the new Matryx sporty full-face helmet.

The Airoh Matryx helmet is marketed as the best street helmet available from the Italian company. It is an all-purpose street helmet that can be utilized on both the road and the track. The HPC composite fiber shell and the Full Carbon 3K carbon fiber shell are the two shell options for the helmet, with both versions offering great protection. However, the Full Carbon shell weighs only 1,450 grams instead of 1,550 grams for the HPC model.

It features the Airoh Sliding Net (ASN) system, which is intended to reduce the forces applied to the head during collisions. The helmet also features the AEFR (Airoh Emergency Fast Remove) system, which makes it simple and quick to remove the cheek pads in an emergency. Additionally, the Matryx helmet has a typical double-D ring closure system, making it appropriate for track use. Its high level of protection is further ensured by the ECE R22.06 certification it received for its innovative safety measures.

The Airoh Matryx helmet was painstakingly created in a wind tunnel to improve performance and guarantee maximum aerodynamic effectiveness. The emphasis on aerodynamics reduces drag and enhances stability while riding at high speeds. The helmet is also designed to have great sound deadening properties, which lower wind noise and improve the overall riding experience.

Of course, when riding at a spirited pace, things can get pretty hot. As such, the Matryx gets a comprehensive ventilation system, featuring front intakes and forehead vents to facilitate proper airflow and keep the rider's head cool and comfortable. Furthermore, the helmet incorporates rear heat extractors that efficiently channel hot air out, further contributing to temperature regulation and ensuring a cool head even during intense riding sessions.

The large visor of the Airoh Matryx offers a great field of vision, improving the rider's situational awareness on the road. To make cleaning or replacement easier, the visor is made to be removed without the use of any tools. A Pinlock 120XLT anti-fog visor is also included with the helmet, ensuring good vision even in inclement weather. The Matryx helmet has an inbuilt drop-down sun visor that allows riders to swiftly and easily protect their eyes from harsh sunlight on prolonged tours or sunny days.

To suit different tastes, Airoh provides the Matryx in a wide variety of designs and hues. While the carbon fiber variant costs 499.99 Euros ($544), the conventional HPC shell versions cost 359.99 Euros ($391). It's important to keep in mind that costs may change depending on the precise color of the helmet selected. Additionally, prices may differ according to your region, so it is advised that you speak with a local retailer to find out exact pricing and availability.