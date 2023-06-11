Arai has unveiled its latest offering in the realm of open-face helmets with quirky graphics, the VZ-RAM Snow Dome. This open-face model is an ideal choice for those seeking safety without compromising style and with a ‘cool’ graphic to boot—pun intended.

The Arai VZ-RAM Snow Dome’s most prominent feature is its eye-catching graphic that gives the illusion of falling snow being trapped inside the helmet. The pattern of scattered snowflakes adds a touch of uniqueness to the design. The graphic option is available in three color options, including soft pink, blue, and as well as black, and it's suitable for both men and women.

The helmet is designed with the latest diffuser system, which is also featured in Arai's top-of-the-line racing helmet, the RX-7X, and it features Arai’s signature fiberglass shell which adopts the R75 shape in line with the brand’s philosophy of “glancing off.” The design of this three-quarter open-face lid is similar to that of the RX-7X, the top-of-the-line race-ready lid that most people will be familiar with, and it’s also been a long-standing model along with some of Arai’s other new-age lids like the Contour X, otherwise known as the Astro GX in the Japanese market.

Gallery: Arai VZ-RAM Snow Globe Graphic

6 Photos

On safety, SNELL and JIS (Japanese Industrial Standards) safety standards are the main talking points along with Arai’s never-ending pursuit of absolute rider safety in a product that is hand-crafted in Japan.

Priced at 64,900 yen, including tax (about $465 USD), the Arai VZ-RAM Snow Dome helmet offers riders a safe and certified open-face helmet, with a novel graphic on top of everything. Expect this graphic’s launch in mid-July, 2023, which will coincide with the autumn of this year, and give riders ample time to prepare the budget needed for this helmet that’s perfect for the holiday season.