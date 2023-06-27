Unboxing videos are nothing new, but unboxing a bike in person is a bit of an experience. Now, if the bike were something special, then we have a video. Check this one out from Bhroman Braapsody, of a new 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R, a homologation special for the World SuperBike Championship.

If you have 10 or so minutes to spare, then this is worth a watch. The Panigale V4 R is a race bike for the road, developed by Ducati for homologation purposes in the World Superbike Championship. In other words, this is the most extreme variation that the Panigale comes in, and it is a crazy motorcycle, and the peak performer in the Panigale V4 lineup.

Quick specs, you get up to 240.5 (gotta include that 0.5) horsepower, which beats at 16,500 RPM in its racing configuration. For its EURO 5 compliance, however, power is limited to ‘just’ 218 horses at 15,500 RPM. With a racing exhaust, however, Ducati claims on its promo materials that it can achieve up to 237 horsepower at 15,500 RPM.

Gallery: 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 R

21 Photos

There are other things too, like the reworked engine components that include new inlet camshafts, new pistons with DLC coating, new “gun drilled” connecting rods, new piston geometry, and a new clutch.

This bike also comes with all the lightened titanium and carbon parts that the racebike also has and stuff like that doesn’t come cheap. Different from the production variant, the Panigale V4 R is a limited-production model, which is typical of homologation specials like this since there is a minimum number that needs to be produced and sold as regulated by the WSBK Championship. The only difference between this model and the standard Panigale is the manually-adjustable suspension. Built for racing and not for adaptability, the manual setup is actually better for racing, which is explained in the video.

As for the unboxing, it’s pretty straightforward, and it’s interesting to see that Ducati attaches the front wheel during shipping, and the rear is bolted down with metal brackets, a bolt, and a rod that goes through the rear wheel. Pretty straightforward stuff for one of the special edition Panigales that you can buy if you can buy it as only 500 units were produced.