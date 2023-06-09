Italy is a country with a special place in many a motorcyclist’s heart—and that goes double for Ducati’s ardent international fanbase. If you’re a proud Ducatista, you’ll definitely want to know about the latest release from the Italian national postal service, Poste Italiane.

Wait, what? On June 9, 2023, Poste Italiane officially released its special Ducati stamp collection, crafted in honor of the 2022 Ducati MotoGP World Championship won by the team as constructors, and by Ducati Factory rider Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia.

As you can see, the stamp depicts a stylized drawing of the Ducati GP22 MotoGP machine, roaring around a chicane painted in the tricolor of the Italian flag, along with a laurel wreath and text that reads “2022 Campioni Del Mondo Ducati” in the upper right corner. As you can see from Ducati Corse general manager Luigi Dall’Igna’s smile in his Instagram post, the emotion of this recognition is pretty great.

The stamps are available for purchase online via the Poste Italiane website, with a single stamp going for 5.50 Euros (about $5.91 at the time of writing on June 9, 2023). A set of four Ducati stamps will set you back 22 Euros (about $23.65), and a full sheet of 28 is 154 Euros (about $165.57).

There’s more than just the one stamp design in Poste Italiane’s Ducati collection, though. For example, you can also choose from a commemorative philatelic card, a Ducati postcard with the stamp and special postmark cancellation from Bologna, an envelope with the Ducati stamp and a special postmark from Bologna, a commemorative A4-sized folder containing the stamps, card, postcard, and envelope, or a special Ducati bulletin of the stamp signed by Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali.

Gallery: Ducati MotoGP 2022 Campioni Del Mondo Commemorative Stamp - Poste Italiane

6 Photos

While the Ducati stamps are currently listed as available items that you can put in your online shopping cart at the time of writing on June 9, 2023, the other items listed here cannot be placed in your cart at this time. It’s not clear whether they haven’t been released for sale yet (and Poste Italiane simply wants Ducatisti to know that they’re on their way), but prices also have yet to be posted for these items.

This isn’t the first time that Poste Italiane has honored a proud Italian motorcycle manufacturer with a special commemorative stamp and other memorabilia. In October 2021, the national postal service saw fit to commemorate Moto Guzzi’s 100th anniversary with a stamp that featured a drawing of the 1921 Moto Guzzi Normale on the left and a 2021 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone on the right.