Suzuki’s new GSX-S1000GT is certainly a step up in its touring-oriented lineup. The previous generation GSX-S1000, both in standard and sport-touring form, seemed like they’d been unchanged for decades. Despite Suzuki having a reputation for being rather slow when it comes to innovation, the new generation GSX-S1000 is undoubtedly a big step forward.

The new GSX-S1000GT finally gets a modern-day-worthy electronics package. We find touring focused amenities such as cruise control, as well as a quick shifter to make shifts seamless and engaging. Sportier electronic features such as cornering ABS, traction control, and multiple riding modes make the GSX-S1000GT more dynamic and enjoyable to ride, too. The new bike is already beginning to make its way to dealerships across the globe, and in France, Suzuki is debuting the bike in spectacular fashion with a contest that sees lots of exciting prizes up for grabs.

It’s clear that Suzuki is extremely proud of its new flagship sport tourer as it’s keen on having folks book a test ride aboard the new bike. In France, Suzuki invites interested customers to head over to their nearest Suzuki dealership, swing a leg over the GSX-S1000GT, and take it out for a test drive. All you need to do is to book a test ride via Suzuki’s website for the contest (linked below), and you’re automatically entered in a raffle.

Awesome prizes such as two full-face Shark Spartan GT helmets will be given away. Smaller prizes including 50 fuel cards worth 50 Euros each, four subscriptions to Voyages à Moto magazine, as well as a bunch of Suzuki lanyards will be given away, too. The grand prize, however, is something really cool, and will give you the chance to experience the GSX-S1000GT’s sport-touring prowess, and that’s an all-expense-paid, four-day road-trip aboard the new sport-tourer.

As mentioned earlier, to enter in the contest, all you need to do is to book a test ride on Suzuki France’s website. Of course, it goes without saying that the contest is limited to those living in France. The game runs until April 16, at which time winners for the raffle prizes will be drawn.