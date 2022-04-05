Nearly all motorcyclists out there make a few personal touches to their bikes here and there. Some are more extreme with total makeovers and from the ground up restorations. While a small percentage of these people make a living out of customizing and restoring bikes, the vast majority does it out of undying love and passion for two wheels. Now, what if I told you that you could be rewarded for it—and by WD-40 no less?

For decades, the instantly recognizable blue and yellow lubricant brand has helped both DIY-ers and professionals get started and complete their projects. WD-40 has become a household name, and its applications go well beyond the motorcycle and automotive scene into home improvements and other industrial stuff. That said, its biggest consumer base, especially when it comes to its retail products, is still undoubtedly the DIY car, bike, and equipment enthusiast. As such, the brand has launched a new contest in France which can reward customizers, restorers, and general DIY enthusiasts for their passionate work.

The WD-40 Renovation Challenge is a simple contest which will have participants showcase their projects on WD-40 France’s website. Photos, videos, and narratives about the project must be included, too. The contest isn’t limited to motorcycles, either, so your project could be anything under the sun. Of course, it goes without saying that you should be using a can of WD-40 lubricant, too. Each month, the public will be able to vote for their favorite projects, a jury would then take their pick out of the top five entrants with the most votes.

The winner for every month would then take home a kit of three Bosch power tools, as well as become eligible for the grand final. To make things even better, WD-40 has teamed up with Mon Défi Rénovation and is giving folks the chance to win a set of WD-40-branded multifunction pliers every single day. This will be done via an instant real-time system accessible to participants once a day.

The grand winner, who’ll be selected by the jury from the pool of the top winners for every month, will take home a cash prize or 10,000 Euros. The contest has just opened its doors to interested participants, and will stay open until August 31, 2022. If you’re reading this from France, and are interested in participating in this contest, all you need to do is to create an account in the WD-40 France webpage linked in the sources below.