After two years of delays and cancellations due to COVID-19, motorcycle events are finally making a comeback. EICMA returned in 2021 following a two-year hiatus, and now, North America’s largest motorcycle and powersport tradeshow, AIMExpo, will welcome guests back to the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 19-22, 2022.

With manufacturers such as Triumph, Zero, and Sur Ron in attendance, industry leaders will roll out the latest products for distributors and dealers. One highlight of the show will be the Suzuki booth, where the House of Hamamatsu plans to roll out the brand-new 2022 GSX-S1000GT+.

Boasting a GSX-R1000 K5-derived 999cc inline-four, Suzuki’s new sport-tourer produces 150 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 79.7 pound-feet of torque at 9,250 rpm. The brand pairs that performance with the practicality of a new front fairing, tall windscreen, and optional side cases. Suzuki will display the new GSX-S1000GT+ at its AIMExpo exhibit, showcasing the new direction for the platform.

"Now more than ever, it's important for our industry to come together," noted Suzuki Motor USA Vice President Kerry Graeber. "Given the extraordinary circumstances the powersports business is facing it is imperative that we stay engaged and connected. Nothing accomplishes that like face-to-face communication and AIMExpo provides the perfect opportunity for that to happen."

Alongside the GSX-S1000GT+, Suzuki will also present the 2022 Hayabusa and GSX-S1000. While the brand’s lineup remains largely the same in 2022, the three models received Suzuki’s latest updates throughout 2021. As dealers and customers look forward to motorcycling in a post-COVID world, the GSX-S1000GT+ represents a great option for weekend getaways and far-flung road trips.

"AIMExpo's vision has always been to gather the entire powersports industry together—in one place at one time," said Motorcycle Industry Council marketing and events director Andre Albert. "AIMExpo offers a unique opportunity for dealers, OEMs, and aftermarket to connect and focus on the business side of what they do, to have the conversations that ensure a successful upcoming year. That's why it's more important than ever to have key manufacturers such as Suzuki joining us this January."