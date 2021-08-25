EICMA, like so many things, was canceled in 2020. As of August 25, 2021, it’s currently on the calendar for November 23 through 28. It will take place in its usual venue, at Rho Fiera Milano in Italy. To usher in a new era of showcasing the best that the motorcycle industry has to offer, EICMA unveiled its new logo and slogan on August 24.

The logo shows a simple red wheel and front fork combination from a motorcycle, seen from the left side in profile. The new slogan is “Esposizione Internazionale Delle Duo Ruote,” or “International Two-Wheeler Exposition” (sorry, MP3 and Niken GT, but you can’t sit with us).

EICMA says it stuck with the color red on its new logo to symbolize its continuing passionate love of all things on two wheels. I mean, fair enough. The wheel also apparently symbolizes the world through which riders travel, and the forks represent the industry that makes it all possible, according to EICMA. It was designed by Lorenzo Marini, of Milan’s Yes Marini advertising agency.

The static logo looks quite nice, but the animated version appears to be even more powerful as you watch first the wheel and the fork slot into place. EICMA sees the fork almost appearing as a wing, to give added dimension to its new logo. However, we’d add that it also looks like a slightly tilted Power On symbol, of the kind we all see and interact with on countless electric and electronic devices every single day.

Turn on your bike and let’s go for a ride. Leave all your troubles behind, because two is the optimal number of wheels for an extremely good day. What will EICMA 2021 bring? As more OEMs confirm attendance for the November event, it looks more promising all the time. Only a few more months until we find out.