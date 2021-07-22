The EICMA 2021 guest list is growing by the week. After Yamaha confirmed attendance on July 14, 2021, MV Agusta followed suit just six days later. Now, Suzuki announces that it will join the party at Milan-Rho Fiera on November 25-28, 2021. Of course, Honda, Royal Enfield, Benelli, and Fantic are already preparing their lineups for the annual trade show, but we’re certainly intrigued by what the House of Hamamatsu is bringing to the festivities.

Previously, Suzuki showcased its Katana revival at EICMA 2018 and the V-Strom 1050 XT at the 2019 edition. Without EICMA on the calendar last year, Suzuki flew under the radar, focusing solely on returning models. However, the brand introduced a revamped 2022 Hayabusa in February, 2021, and followed up with a revised GSX-S1000 in April, 2021. With the 78th edition of the Milan Motorcycle Shows a little over four months away, it’s the perfect time for Suzuki to plan their next move.

“Suzuki sees EICMA as an extraordinary showcase for the entire motorcycle sector,” proclaimed Suzuki Italia director Paolo Ilariuzzi. “The Milanese event puts motorized two wheels in the right light, which today more than ever represent the right ally to tackle the issue of individual transport in an effective and safe way. Motorcycles and scooters offer emotions and a lot of freedom in the most adventurous raids as well as in small daily trips and are a perfect example of sustainable mobility.”

The Hamamatsu brand intends to host a traditional exhibit inside the Milan-Rho Fiera venue, highlighting its 2022 fleet. However, Suzuki will prioritize ecology, eliminating the use of paper and opting for more interactive solutions. Outside the exhibition center, a Suzuki demo ride event will allow motorcycle enthusiasts to throw a leg over the brand’s latest models. While the manufacturer has been conservative with its recent model updates, we’re excited to see what it brings to the EICMA 2021 table.