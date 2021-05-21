Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a major change in management as part of Suzuki Motor Corporation's global revamp initiatives. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has announced that Mr. Satoshi Uchida will now be taking the lead for the company in the Indian market, as the new Company Head for Suzuki Motorcycle India. Mr. Uchida takes the torch from previous company head, Koichiro Hirao.

Satoshi Uchida is nothing short of an industry veteran, boasting more than thirty years of experience across multiple markets. Mr. Uchida has been with Suzuki for a long time now, and previously served as the Deputy Executive General Manager of Motorcycle Operations specific to India, the Middle-East, and Africa. Prior to being appointed company head of Suzuki Motorcycle India, Satoshi Uchide was assigned to handle company operations in the U.S. market.

"I am delighted to join Suzuki Motorcycle India again after a gap of just two years of my earlier assignment here in India. This company has always been very close to my heart. In fact, India is one of the largest manufacturers of two-wheelers in the world. For us at Suzuki, it offers immense opportunities for growth, and it will be my endeavour once again to further consolidate our base here in India," Satoshi Uchida stated in a report published by India Today.

Mr. Satoshi went on to express his excitement towards the new role, as well as the streamlined operations Suzuki now enjoys in the country. "Today, we manufacture or assemble the entire Suzuki two-wheeler product portfolio available in the Indian market. Our Gurugram plant makes all these products to cater not only to the domestic demand but also to cater to the demand of our overseas markets." In April, 2021, Suzuki Motorcycle India registered its highest ever monthly sales, flipping a total of 77,849 two-wheelers. This number is composed of 63,879 bikes sold in the local market, with 13,970 units exported to other markets.