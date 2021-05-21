India has one of the most aggressive and lucrative EV markets in the world. With hundreds, if not thousands of startups geared towards developing, manufacturing, or supplying various parts and equipment for electric vehicles, it’s no surprise that the country is on the forefront of vehicle electrification.

This is even more evident when it comes to lightweight personal mobility. Electric scooters have seen a massive increase in popularity, with both startups and mainstream brands rolling out new models left and right. Among the vast selection of electric scooters in India, two of the most popular models are from mainstream manufacturers in the region: the Bajaj Chetak and the TVS iQube. Both scooters have captured the hearts and minds of Indian commuters thanks to their relatively affordable price tags, and easy-to-use configuration.

Just last month, Bajaj reopened bookings for the Chetak. Initially launched in early 2020, Bajaj temporarily shelved the Chetak after enjoying lackluster sales performance shortly after its launch. However, given how much the lightweight EV market has picked up steam, Bajaj saw it fit to reintroduce the electric scooter. While the ratio of electric scooters to gasoline-powered machines leans drastically in favor of the latter, sales figures for electric scooters, and the Bajaj Chetak, in particular, have increased substantially.

In April alone, Bajaj sold a total of 508 Chetaks in India, a whopping 464.44 percent month-on-month increase when compared to the 90 units sold in March. On top of this, the Chetak has overtaken the TVS iQube, with the latter selling just 307 units in April. It seems as though customers held off their decision to purchase a TVS iQube and opted to wait for stocks of the Chetak to replenish, as the sales figures for the iQube declined by 13.52 percent in the same period.