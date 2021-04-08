Some of your favorite street and dirt bikes are now a lot cheaper.

If you've been in the market for a new motorcycle in India lately, you may want to head over to your nearest Kawasaki dealer, as Team Green is rolling out massive discounts on select models this month. A number of the company's popular street bikes, as well as its enduro bikes are being offered with cash discounts as high as Rs. 50,000, or the equivalent of $673 USD. 

Valid until the end of April, Kawasaki has pegged an Rs. 40,000 ($538 USD) discount on its mid-tier off-road specific bike, the KLX140. Equipped with a punchy 144cc air-cooled engine, this bike pumps out 9 horsepower, making for an exciting time off-road. Its lightweight chassis and long-travel suspension make it a favorite among beginner and intermediate off-road riders. Do note, however, that the KLX140 is not street legal due to a lack of illumination and rear-view mirrors. THE KX100 also receives a massive discount. Amounting to Rs. 50,000, or $673 USD, this entry-level enduro bike is also a favorite among Indian off-road aficionados.

2021 Kawasaki W800 Left Side

Moving on to the street bikes, Kawasaki is offering sizeable discounts on two of its popular 650 range of bikes. For starters, the Vulcan S, a muscular cruiser powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine, gets an Rs. 20,000 ($270 USD) discount, and can now be bought for the tidy sum of Rs. 6.04 lakh, or $8,128 USD. Team Green's mid-sized adventure tourer, the Versys 650, gets an even bigger Rs. 30,000 ($404 USD) discount. Just like the Vulcan S, it gets a BS6-compliant 649cc parallel twin engine rated for around 60 ponies. 

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX and W800 are the last two bikes to receive sizeable discounts. The liter-class sport tourer and the classic-styled street bike each get an Rs. 30,000 ($404 USD) discount. The Ninja 1000 SX, with its powerful 1,043cc inline-four cylinder engine is loved for its long distance touring ability and sporty riding characteristics. The W800, on the other hand, is a sleek, classic-styled machine, equipped with a 773cc parallel-twin engine. 

Sources: BikeWale, Mena FN

