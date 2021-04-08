If you've been in the market for a new motorcycle in India lately, you may want to head over to your nearest Kawasaki dealer, as Team Green is rolling out massive discounts on select models this month. A number of the company's popular street bikes, as well as its enduro bikes are being offered with cash discounts as high as Rs. 50,000, or the equivalent of $673 USD.

Valid until the end of April, Kawasaki has pegged an Rs. 40,000 ($538 USD) discount on its mid-tier off-road specific bike, the KLX140. Equipped with a punchy 144cc air-cooled engine, this bike pumps out 9 horsepower, making for an exciting time off-road. Its lightweight chassis and long-travel suspension make it a favorite among beginner and intermediate off-road riders. Do note, however, that the KLX140 is not street legal due to a lack of illumination and rear-view mirrors. THE KX100 also receives a massive discount. Amounting to Rs. 50,000, or $673 USD, this entry-level enduro bike is also a favorite among Indian off-road aficionados.

Moving on to the street bikes, Kawasaki is offering sizeable discounts on two of its popular 650 range of bikes. For starters, the Vulcan S, a muscular cruiser powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine, gets an Rs. 20,000 ($270 USD) discount, and can now be bought for the tidy sum of Rs. 6.04 lakh, or $8,128 USD. Team Green's mid-sized adventure tourer, the Versys 650, gets an even bigger Rs. 30,000 ($404 USD) discount. Just like the Vulcan S, it gets a BS6-compliant 649cc parallel twin engine rated for around 60 ponies.

The Kawasaki Ninja 1000 SX and W800 are the last two bikes to receive sizeable discounts. The liter-class sport tourer and the classic-styled street bike each get an Rs. 30,000 ($404 USD) discount. The Ninja 1000 SX, with its powerful 1,043cc inline-four cylinder engine is loved for its long distance touring ability and sporty riding characteristics. The W800, on the other hand, is a sleek, classic-styled machine, equipped with a 773cc parallel-twin engine.