A new generation deserves a new name.

Suzuki unveiled the revamped GSX-S1000 in April, 2021. The updated naked bike gained a new engine tune and exhaust system to meet Euro 5 emissions standards along with a sharp restyling that brings the model closer to its rivals. While Suzuki modernized the GSX-S1000 to go head-to-head with the competition, the GSX-S platform loses none of its versatility. That versatility lends itself to other variants—like a sport-tourer.

New type-approval documents reveal that the House of Hamamatsu is planning a faired version of its naked liter bike for better long-distance capability and comfort. This isn’t the first time Suzuki leveraged the GSX-S line for a sport-tourer, however. Since the model's introduction in 2015, it's shared the spotlight with the GSX-S1000F.

external_image

Aside from the extra bodywork and wind protection, the sport-touring trim shared many of the same attributes of its naked bike stablemate. All signs point to Suzuki maintaining that continuity within the new generation GSX-S range. Surprisingly, it seems like the brand will ditch the ‘F’ nomenclature for the more straightforward ‘T’ designation in 2021.

The documents suggest that the upcoming GSX-S1000T will not only share the same GSX-R1000 K5-derived engine as its naked counterpart, but it will also receive the same tune. Delivering 150 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 79.7 pound-feet of torque at 9,250 rpm, the touring-friendly GSX will pack the same punch underneath its new clothes.

The chassis doesn’t change much either. With a 57.5-inch wheelbase, the T variant mirrors the GSX-S1000's dimensions. As a result, we could see a very similar suspension, if Suzuki changes anything at all. What we do know is that the S1000T will carry over the same 17-wheels and Brembo braking system found on the revised naked.

Finally, the documents show that the sport-tourer will add more than five inches of height to the standard GSX-S1000. That’s a substantial amount of wind protection. However, by adding additional bodywork, the GSX-S1000T weighs in at 498 pounds, 26 pounds more than the new naked. Of course, we’ll have to wait for the House of Hamamatsu to unveil the official sport-touring variant before we can truly assess the GSX-S1000T, but it's exciting to see Suzuki updating more and more of its lineup.

On Tour:

Sources: VisorDown, CycleWorld, Canada MotoGuide

