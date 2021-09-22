In April, 2021, Suzuki brought a sharp reimagining of its GSX-S1000 naked bike to the market. Now equipped with a Euro 5-compliant, 999cc inline-four and new cosmetics, the 2022 model finally aligned itself with its European and Japanese rivals. While the new GSX-S1000 brought Suzuki’s naked platform back to the fore, murmurings of a sport-touring variant stole some of the spotlight.

Now, Suzuki proves that all those rumors were true by unveiling the 2022 GSX-1000GT. Heavily based on the recently overhauled GSX-S1000, the GT trim retains the GSX-R1000 K5-derived engine. The liquid-cooled, DOHC, 999cc inline-four also receives the same tune as its naked counterpart, producing 150 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 79.7 pound-feet of torque at 9,250 rpm.

While the GT shares the GSX-S1000 DNA, it certainly sets itself apart with touring-friendly accommodations. A new front fairing and tall windscreen give the GT a look all its own while reducing wind resistance on the rider. The House of Hamamatsu shapes the wind tunnel-tested bodywork for aerodynamic efficiency while the redesigned headlight cluster resembles the Yamaha Tracer 7 fascia.

Gallery: 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000GT

8 Photos

Making life even better on the open road, the handlebars and footpegs gain rubber mounting, which mitigates vibrations and fatigue over the long haul. A new seat delivers all-day comfort while grab rails provide a modicum of relief for both rider and passenger. In the cockpit, a 6.5-inch full-color TFT display replaces the GSX-1000's LCD dash. Equipped with smartphone connectivity, the system allows the rider to control navigation, music, and incoming calls from the GT’s user interface.

While the sport-tourer carries over the GSX-S1000's Brembo braking system and KYB suspension setup, the GT’s chassis gains lightweight, six-spoke cast-aluminum wheels. Suzuki’s SIRS electronic suite and all-around LED lighting rounds out the new grand touring package. Retailing for €16,140 (≈ $19,000 USD), the GSX-S1000GT will be available in Suzuki’s signature royal blue, navy blue, and gloss black. The firm anticipates the sport-tourer to hit European dealerships in November, 2021.