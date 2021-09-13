Suzuki poured a lot of hours into overhauling the Hayabusa and GSX-S1000 for 2022. Apparently, those two projects ate up the House of Hamamatsu's upgrade budget though, since the rest of the brand’s street lineup includes models that date back decades. However, Suzuki is sticking to its “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it mantra” in 2022 as well.

Leading the pack, of course, is the GSX-R1000. The standard trim still touts Showa’s Big-piston Fork plus Brembo T-drive rotors and Monobloc brake, but the previously Japan-exclusive Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Matte Mechanical Gray paint scheme joins the classic Metallic Matte Black No. 2 livery. Along with the new paint job, the GSX-R100 carries a new price tag of $18,549, which is $50 over the 2021 model.

For those that need the utmost performance, the GSX-R1000R's Showa BFF and BFRC-Lite suspension components, bidirectional quickshifter, and advanced electronic aids make all the difference. On the other hand, the Metallic Matte Black paint job returns yet again, but this time, it’s joined by a Glass Matte Mechanical Gray colorway. Unlike the standard trim, the R-spec Gixxer increases by $150 with a new MSRP of $17,899.

Gallery: 2022 Suzuki Street Lineup

17 Photos

Similarly, the GSX-R750 and GSX-R600 platforms also go unchanged, save for a few new color schemes. Both bikes now come in Glass Blaze Orange/Glass Sparkle Black and Glass Matte Mechanical Gray/Pearl Brilliant White paint jobs. Both also earn a $50 mark up with the 750 sportbike going for $12,599 and the 600 supersport retailing for $11,499.

All three sportbikes earn Suzuki’s 100th anniversary livery as well, with the GSX-R1000 version commanding $17,999, the GSX-R750 bumping up to $12,699, and the GSX-R600 carrying a $11,599 price tag.

In the dual-sport and adventure world, the V-Strom 650, V-Strom 650 XT, and V-Strom 650 XT Adventure return in 2022 but the MSRP drifts up to $8,904, $9,399, and $10,499, respectively. The long-in-the-tooth DR-Z400S, DR-Z400SM, and DR650S are also back, except this time they cost a bit more at $6,999, $7,599, and $6,849.

Of course, the long-in-the-tooth SV650 rounds out the 2022 Suzuki range. The platform’s standard model now runs for $7,299 and features a stealthy black livery while the ABS variant ups the MSRP by $450 and adds blue accents to the color scheme. Yes, it may be the same run-of-the-mill Suzuki range, but at least they’re consistent.